©NRAO
Greenbank
In this second installment of SETI in 20xx, we very briefly and subjectively review developments in SETI in 2021.
Our primary focus is 93 papers and books published or made public in 2021, which we sort into six broad categories: results from actual searches, new search methods and instrumentation, target and frequency selection, the development of technosignatures, theory of ETIs, and social aspects of SETI.
Macy J. Huston, Jason T. Wright
Comments: 10 pages, 0 figures, submitted to Acta Astronautica, comments welcome
Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)
Cite as: arXiv:2203.11172 [astro-ph.IM] (or arXiv:2203.11172v1 [astro-ph.IM] for this version)
Submission history
From: Macy Huston
[v1] Mon, 21 Mar 2022 17:50:09 UTC (407 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2203.11172
Astrobiology, SETI
Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.
Calendar
Recent Articles
Masthead
Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com
Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter