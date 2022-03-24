A Beacon in the Galaxy: Updated Arecibo Message for Potential FAST and SETI Projects

An updated, binary-coded message has been developed for transmission to extraterrestrial intelligences in the Milky Way galaxy.

An updated, binary-coded message has been developed for transmission to extraterrestrial intelligences in the Milky Way galaxy.

The proposed message includes basic mathematical and physical concepts to establish a universal means of communication followed by information on the biochemical composition of life on Earth, the Solar System's time-stamped position in the Milky Way relative to known globular clusters, as well as digitized depictions of the Solar System, and Earth's surface. The message concludes with digitized images of the human form, along with an invitation for any receiving intelligences to respond.

Calculation of the optimal timing during a given calendar year is specified for potential future transmission from both the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope in China and the SETI Institute's Allen Telescope Array in northern California to a selected region of the Milky Way which has been proposed as the most likely for life to have developed. These powerful new beacons, the successors to the Arecibo radio telescope which transmitted the 1974 message upon which this expanded communication is in part based, can carry forward Arecibo's legacy into the 21st century with this equally well-constructed communication from Earth's technological civilization.

Jonathan H. Jiang, Hanjie Li, Matthew Chong, Qitian Jin, Philip E. Rosen, Xiaoming Jiang, Kristen A. Fahy, Stuart F. Taylor, Zhihui Kong, Jamilah Hah, Zong-Hong Zhu

Comments: 27 Pages, 20 Figures, Submitted to the Journal of Galaxies

Subjects: Popular Physics (physics.pop-ph); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)

Cite as: arXiv:2203.04288 [physics.pop-ph] (or arXiv:2203.04288v1 [physics.pop-ph] for this version)

Submission history

From: Jonathan Jiang

[v1] Fri, 4 Mar 2022 20:29:51 UTC (5,835 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2203.04288

Astrobiology, SETI,

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.