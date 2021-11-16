Astrochemistry With The Orbiting Astronomical Satellite For Investigating Stellar Systems (OASIS)

Comparison of (a) spectral line sensitivity, (b) spectral resolving power, and (c) angular resolution of OASIS with other state-of-the-art telescopes.

Chemistry along the star- and planet-formation sequence regulates how prebiotic building blocks -- carriers of the elements CHNOPS -- are incorporated into nascent planetesimals and planets.

Spectral line observations across the electromagnetic spectrum are needed to fully characterize interstellar CHNOPS chemistry, yet to date there are only limited astrochemical constraints at THz frequencies. Here, we highlight advances to the study of CHNOPS astrochemistry that will be possible with the Orbiting Astronomical Satellite for Investigating Stellar Systems (OASIS).

OASIS is a NASA mission concept for a space-based observatory that will utilize an inflatable 14-m reflector along with a heterodyne receiver system to observe at THz frequencies with unprecedented sensitivity and angular resolution. As part of a survey of H2O and HD towards ~100 protostellar and protoplanetary disk systems, OASIS will also obtain statistical constraints on the inventories of light hydrides including NH3 and H2S towards protoplanetary disks, as well as complex organics in protostellar hot corinos and envelopes.

Line surveys of additional star-forming regions, including high-mass hot cores, protostellar outflow shocks, and prestellar cores, will also leverage the unique capabilities of OASIS to probe high-excitation organics and small hydrides, as is needed to fully understand the chemistry of these objects.

Jennifer B. Bergner, Yancy L. Shirley, Jes K. Jorgensen, Brett McGuire, Susanne Aalto, Carrie M. Anderson, Gordon Chin, Maryvonne Gerin, Paul Hartogh, Daewook Kim, David Leisawitz, Joan Najita, Kamber R. Schwarz, Alexander G. G. M. Tielens, Christopher K. Walker, David J. Wilner, Edward J. Wollack

Subjects: Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR)

Cite as: arXiv:2111.07456 [astro-ph.GA] (or arXiv:2111.07456v1 [astro-ph.GA] for this version)

Submission history

From: Jennifer Bergner

[v1] Sun, 14 Nov 2021 21:34:03 UTC (4,839 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2111.07456

Astrobiology,



