Astronauts Initiate Tardigrade Experiment on ISS

On July 13, 2021, the Cell Science-04 (CS-04) mission's first science operation was successfully conducted onboard the ISS. The on-orbit activities included setup of the Life Sciences Glovebox and the injection of tardigrades into the flow paths of the Bioculture System research platform.

On July 14, 2021, the Near-Synchronous Ground Control (NSGC) was also successfully initiated in the Cell Science lab at NASA Ames Research Center to mimic the on-orbit activities. Dr. Thomas Boothby's CS-04 investigation is studying tardigrades to characterize their short-term and multigenerational survival by identifying genes required for adaptation and survival in high-stress environments.

Astrobiology, Space Biology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.