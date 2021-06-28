Implications of a search for intergalactic civilizations on prior estimates of human survival and travel speed

A model for the cosmic time-dependence of the relative appearance rate of advanced life, F(t), which is effectively a model of the planet formation rate of the cosmos, with a lag of several Gyr to allow for the evolution of intelligent life.

We present a model where some proportion of extraterrestrial civilizations expand uniformly over time to reach a cosmological scale. We then ask what humanity could infer if a sky survey were to find zero, one, or more such civilizations.

We show how the results of this survey, in combination with an approach to anthropics called the Self Indication Assumption (SIA), would shift any prior estimates of two quantities: 1) The chance that a technological civilization like ours survives to embark on such expansion, and 2) the maximum feasible speed at which it could expand. The SIA gives pessimistic estimates for both, but survey results (even null results) can reverse some of the effect.

S. Jay Olson, Toby Ord

