Extra Dwarf Pak Choi Plants Growing On The Space Station

Extra Dwarf Pak Choi plants are pictured growing inside the Veggie space botany research facility aboard the International Space Station. The Veg-03 investigation is exploring how to grow food in space and assesses the impact of space gardening on crew morale and mood.

iss064e038852 (March 1, 2021) - larger image

Note: the Veggie facility was dedicated to two NASA space biology pioneers in 2016:

Space Biologists Thora Halstead and Ken Souza Honored Aboard The International Space Station

At the annual meeting of the American Society for Gravitational and Space Research (ASGSR) it was announced that the Veggie unit aboard the International Space Station has been dedicated to Thora Halstead and Ken Souza. A special plaque has been affixed to the Veggie hardware by Astronaut Kate Rubin. Copies of that plaque were flown in space and then returned to Earth were presented to Ken and Thora's families this evening.

