Astrobiologist Dale Andersen Antarctic Status Report 2 November 2021: Traverse To Novo Station

Winds have picked up and visibility has dropped to under a half a kilometer. White out conditions will likely continue through tomorrow.

Update (later): The winds picked up today and we are more or less in white out conditions now, and maybe tomorrow. Not a bad storm, but not one to work in until the winds drop off.

Hope you saw that we traversed to Novo Station earlier today, about 13 km north of the ice runway at Schrimacher Oasis. It was nice to get out on the snowmobiles and make sure they were in good working order.

All for now, Dale

