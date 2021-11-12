Astrobiologist Dale Andersen Antarctic Status Report 12 November 2021: Arrival At Lake Untersee, Antarctica

12 Nov 2021 2:18 PM ET "We had a great ride to Untersee. Our BRP Lynx Commanders worked well as did the clothing they provided. We have the first tent set up now, time to eat!"

12 Nov 2021 10:23 AM ET "We arrived at Lake Untersee, All ok."

12 Nov 2021 1:46 AM ET "Starting the traverse to Untersee in about 1.5 hrs."

11 Nov 2021 4:17 PM ET "We spent the day working on the new snowmobiles, Lynx Commanders, that we will use for our traverse to Untersee. Our preparations are complete and our traverse to Untersee will begin tomorrow morning (Friday). If all goes well we should be back on the shores of Untersee by 1pm, after a 6 hr drive across the icy terrain. I will send a link so you can follow along."

Keith Cowing: These updates in 1996 and 1997 were done directly by Dale Andersen while in Antarctica to a webserver in my condo in Reston, Virginia. As best we can tell this was one of the earliest - if not the first - website to be maintained from Antarctica.

