Astrobiologist Dale Andersen Antarctic Status Report 1 November 2021: Getting The Snowmobiles Packed

Another good day working with our cargo, the large traverse sled used to carry it all and working with the snowmobiles.

We will likely head to Novolazarevskaya Station tomorrow since we did not get there today. Once there we will work with cargo and gear I have stored there, getting it ready for the traverse.

We do expect the weather to go down, or at least get windier over the next few days. We will see what we get and decide what to do next. All Good.

Keith Cowing: These updates in 1996 and 1997 were done directly by Dale Andersen while in Antarctica to a webserver in my condo in Reston, Virginia. As best we can tell this was one of the earliest - if not the first - website to be maintained from Antarctica.



