Astrobiologist Dale Andersen Antarctic Status Report 30 October 2021: Novolazarevskaya Station

Dale Andersen reports that he has arrived via na IL-76TD-90VD aircraft at Novolazarevskaya Station aka "Novo". After this year's gear is collected and stowed the traverse to Untersee Oasis will begin.

Reports for this field season and several previous seasons prior to the hiatus due to the global pandemic

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: October 2021

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: December 2019

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: November 2019

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: October 2019

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: January 2018

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: February 2018

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: December 2017

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: November 2017

and

The McMurdo Dry Valleys Long-Term Research Project Life in Extreme Environments; An Antarctic Field Journal by Dale Andersen

Keith Cowing: These updates in 1996 and 1997 were done directly by Dale Andersen while in Antarctica to a webserver in my condo in Reston, Virginia. As best we can tell this was one of the earliest - if not the first - website to be maintained from Antarctica.

