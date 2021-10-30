Astrobiologist Dale Andersen Antarctic Status Report 30 October 2021: Novolazarevskaya Station

  • Source: Dale Andersen
  • Posted October 30, 2021 12:33 PM
  • Comments

©Google/Garmin

Novolazarevskaya Station Airstrip

Dale Andersen reports that he has arrived via na IL-76TD-90VD aircraft at Novolazarevskaya Station aka "Novo". After this year's gear is collected and stowed the traverse to Untersee Oasis will begin.

Reports for this field season and several previous seasons prior to the hiatus due to the global pandemic

- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: October 2021
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: December 2019
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: November 2019
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: October 2019
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: January 2018
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: February 2018
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: December 2017
- Dale Andersen's Field Reports: November 2017

and

The McMurdo Dry Valleys Long-Term Research Project Life in Extreme Environments; An Antarctic Field Journal by Dale Andersen

Keith Cowing: These updates in 1996 and 1997 were done directly by Dale Andersen while in Antarctica to a webserver in my condo in Reston, Virginia. As best we can tell this was one of the earliest - if not the first - website to be maintained from Antarctica.

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.


TAGS: Antarctica

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: Dale Andersen

  • submit to reddit





Kepler Communications - Aether
Baen Books - The Spacetime War by Les Johnson

Advertise on SpaceRef




Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter