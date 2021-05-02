Planetary Interior and Habitability of Exoplanets: Recent Developments

This article deals with the most recent developments in the field of exoplanetary science connecting the interior of the planets with their habitability.

In this issue, I have specified the importance of interior dynamics and briefly reviewed some of the main factors by which interior of a planet can effect the habitability of extra-solar planets.

Nisha Katyal

Comments: Published, 6 pages

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)

Journal reference: Astrobiology Newsletter, 2021, Vol. 14, No. 2

Cite as: arXiv:2104.14668 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2104.14668v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Nisha Katyal

[v1] Thu, 29 Apr 2021 21:37:31 UTC (32 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2104.14668

Astrobiology,

