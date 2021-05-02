Planetary Interior and Habitability of Exoplanets: Recent Developments

©NASA
Exoplanet
This article deals with the most recent developments in the field of exoplanetary science connecting the interior of the planets with their habitability.
In this issue, I have specified the importance of interior dynamics and briefly reviewed some of the main factors by which interior of a planet can effect the habitability of extra-solar planets.
Nisha Katyal
