SETI Tactics On FAST Fractality

We combed the Koch snowflake fractal antennae in calibre design of Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST), building a conjecture of a second-order fractal primary reflectors to optimize the orientated sensitivity of the telescope.

Meanwhile, on the grounds of NASA Science Working Group Report in 1984, we reexamine the strategy of Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence (SETI). The mathematical analysis of the radar equation will be accomplished in the first section, aim to make it convenient to design a receiver system that can eavesdrop on disturbing activities of an extraterrestrial civilization, which according to the observable region of the narrowband.

Taking advantage of the inherent potential of FAST, we simulate the theoretical detection of Kardashev Type I civilization by snowflake-selected reflecting area.

Sheena Chen, Wen-Fei Liu, Zhi-Song Zhang, Tong-Jie Zhang

Comments: 11 pages,2 figures,accepted for publication in Research in Astronomy and Astrophysics

Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)

Cite as: arXiv:2104.07334 [astro-ph.IM] (or arXiv:2104.07334v1 [astro-ph.IM] for this version)

Submission history

From: Tong-Jie Zhang Dr.

[v1] Thu, 15 Apr 2021 09:43:43 UTC (1,009 KB)

