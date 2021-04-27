O-bearing Complex Organic Molecules At The Cyanopolyyne Peak of TMC-1: Detection of C2H3CHO, C2H3OH, HCOOCH3, and CH3OCH3

We report the detection of the oxygen-bearing complex organic molecules propenal (C2H3CHO), vinyl alcohol (C2H3OH), methyl formate (HCOOCH3), and dimethyl ether (CH3OCH3) toward the cyanopolyyne peak of the starless core TMC-1.

These molecules are detected through several emission lines in a deep Q-band line survey of TMC-1 carried out with the Yebes 40m telescope. These observations reveal that the cyanopolyyne peak of TMC-1, which is the prototype of cold dark cloud rich in carbon chains, contains also O-bearing complex organic molecules like HCOOCH3 and CH3OCH3, which have been previously seen in a handful of cold interstellar clouds. In addition, this is the first secure detection of C2H3OH in space and the first time that C2H3CHO and C2H3OH are detected in a cold environment, adding new pieces in the puzzle of complex organic molecules in cold sources.

We derive column densities of (2.2 +/- 0.3)e11 cm-2, (2.5 +/- 0.5)e12 cm-2, (1.1 +/- 0.2)e12 cm-2, and (2.5 +/- 0.7)e12 cm-2 for C2H3CHO, C2H3OH, HCOOCH3, and CH3OCH3, respectively. Interestingly, C2H3OH has an abundance similar to that of its well known isomer acetaldehyde (CH3CHO), with C2H3OH/CH3CHO ~ 1 at the cyanopolyyne peak. We discuss potential formation routes to these molecules and recognize that further experimental, theoretical, and astronomical studies are needed to elucidate the true mechanism of formation of these O-bearing complex organic molecules in cold interstellar sources.

M. Agundez, N. Marcelino, B. Tercero, C. Cabezas, P. de Vicente, J. Cernicharo

Comments: Accepted for publication in A&A Letters

Subjects: Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA)

Cite as: arXiv:2104.11506 [astro-ph.GA] (or arXiv:2104.11506v1 [astro-ph.GA] for this version)

Submission history

From: Marcelino Agundez

[v1] Fri, 23 Apr 2021 09:47:30 UTC (112 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2104.11506

Astrobiology, Astrochemistry,

