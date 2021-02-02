Revisiting the Planet Mass and Stellar Metallicity Relation for Low-Mass Exoplanets Orbiting GKM Class Stars

Left panel: Stellar mass versus metallicity for low-mass exoplanets. Unit of stellar mass is solar-mass. Unit of stellar metallicity is [Fe/H]. Right Panel: Planet mass versus Stellar metallicity. The contour lines mark constant radial velocity amplitudes, which are computed based on the linear relationship of stellar mass and metallicity, while the color of the dots indicate the real RV magnitudes obtained from the NASA Exoplanet Archive website.

The growing database of exoplanets have shown us the statistical characteristics of various exoplanet populations, providing insight towards their origins.

Observational evidence suggests that the process by which gas giants are conceived in the stellar disk may be disparate from that of smaller planets. Using NASA's Exoplanet Archive, we analyzed a correlation between the planet mass and stellar metallicity of low-mass exoplanets (MP < 0.13 MJ) orbiting spectral class G, K, and M stars. The correlation suggests an exponential law relationship between the two that is not fully explained by observation biases alone.

Jonathan H. Jiang, Daniel Zhao, Xuan Ji, Bohan Xie, Kristen A. Fahy

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR)

Cite as: arXiv:2102.01125 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2102.01125v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Jonathan Jiang

[v1] Mon, 1 Feb 2021 19:39:19 UTC (1,039 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2102.01125

Astrobiology,



Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.