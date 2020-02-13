A Mid-infrared Interferometric Survey Of The Planet-forming Region Around Young Sun-like Stars

Size (half-light radius) of the mid-IR emitting region of circumstellar disks as a function of the stellar luminosity. Points for T Tauri (red circle), Herbig Ae (blue triangle), and young eruptive (orange square) stars are from our work. Data for Herbig Be stars (grey diamonds) are from Menu et al. (2015). The radii that correspond to temperatures of 250 K and 900 K for optically thin gray dust are plotted with red and blue dashed lines, respectively.

We present our results from a mid-infrared interferometric survey targeted at the planet-forming region in the circumstellar disks around low- and intermediate-mass young stars.

Our sample consist of 82 objects, including T Tauri stars, Herbig Ae stars, and young eruptive stars. Our main results are:

1) Disks around T Tauri stars are similar to those around Herbig Ae stars, but are relatively more extended once we account for stellar luminosity.

2) From the distribution of the sizes of the mid-infrared emitting region we find that inner dusty disk holes may be present in roughly half of the sample.

3) Our analysis of the silicate spectral feature reveals that the dust in the inner ∼1 au region of disks is generally more processed than that in the outer regions.

4) The dust in the disks of T Tauri stars typically show weaker silicate emission in the N band spectrum, compared to Herbig Ae stars, which may indicate a general difference in the disk structure. Our data products are available at VizieR, and at the following web page: this http URL

J. Varga, P. Ábrahám, L. Chen, Th. Ratzka, K. É. Gabányi, Á. Kóspál

(Submitted on 13 Feb 2020)

Comments: 4 pages, 2 figures, published in "Origins: From the Protosun to the First Steps of Life. Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union, Volume 345"

Subjects: Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA)

Journal reference: Origins: From the Protosun to the First Steps of Life. Proceedings of the International Astronomical Union, Volume 345, pp. 128-131 (2020)

DOI: 10.1017/S1743921319001625

Cite as: arXiv:2002.05543 [astro-ph.SR] (or arXiv:2002.05543v1 [astro-ph.SR] for this version)

Submission history

From: Ágnes Kóspál

[v1] Thu, 13 Feb 2020 14:52:12 UTC (53 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2002.05543

