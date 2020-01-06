High resolution Spectra of Earth-Like Planets Orbiting Red Giant Host Stars

Temperature and chemical profiles for Earth-like planet models orbiting red giants with surface temperature between 5200 and 3600 K at the 1 AU equivalent distance (Kozakis & Kaltenegger 2019). RGs are ordered from hottest to coolest in the legend.

In the near future we will have ground- and space-based telescopes that are designed to observe and characterize Earth-like planets. While attention is focused on exoplanets orbiting main sequence stars, more than 150 exoplanets have already been detected orbiting red giants, opening the intriguing question of what rocky worlds orbiting in the habitable zone of red giants would be like and how to characterize them.

We model reflection and emission spectra of Earth-like planets orbiting in the habitable zone of red giant hosts with surface temperatures between 5200 and 3900 K at the Earth-equivalent distance, as well as model planet spectra throughout the evolution of their hosts. We present a high-resolution spectral database of Earth-like planets orbiting in the red giant habitable zone from the visible to infrared, to assess the feasibility of characterizing atmospheric features including biosignatures for such planets with upcoming ground- and space-based telescopes such as the Extremely Large Telescopes and the James Webb Space Telescope.

Thea Kozakis, Lisa Kaltenegger

(Submitted on 31 Dec 2019)

Comments: 12 pages, 1 table, 5 figures, submitted to ApJ

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR)

Cite as: arXiv:2001.00050 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2001.00050v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Thea Kozakis

[v1] Tue, 31 Dec 2019 19:42:14 UTC (407 KB)

