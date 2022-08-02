NASA: Interdisciplinary Consortia for Astrobiology Research (ICAR)

August 1, 2022. When it was released by amendment on May 16, 2022, the bold notice at the top of C.20 Interdisciplinary Consortia for Astrobiology Research (ICAR) erroneously referred to "6-page" Step-1 proposals.

In fact, as indicated in multiple locations in the text of C.20 ICAR, the page limit for the Science/Technical/Management Section of Step-1 proposals is 5 pages.



The due dates are unchanged: Step-1 proposals are due September 15, 2022, and Step-2 proposals are due January 10, 2023.



Questions regarding C.20 ICAR may be directed to Mary Voytek at mary.voytek-1@nasa.gov.

