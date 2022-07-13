VLT, GROND And Danish Telescope Observations Of transits In The TRAPPIST-1 System

Plot of the light curves of TRAPPIST-1 from the VLT. The data are shown using open circles and the jktebop best fits using solid lines.
TRAPPIST-1 is an ultra-cool dwarf that hosts seven known transiting planets. We present photometry of the system obtained using three telescopes at ESO La Silla (the Danish 1.54-m telescope and the 2.2-m MPI telescope) and Paranal (Unit Telescope 1 of the Very Large Telescope).
We obtained 18 light curves from the Danish telescope, eight from the 2.2-m and four from the VLT. From these we measure 25 times of mid-transit for four of the planets (b, c, f, g). These light curves and times of mid-transit will be useful in determining the masses and radii of the planets, which show variations in their transit times due to gravitational interactions.
John Southworth, L. Mancini, M. Dominik, U. G. Jørgensen, V. Bozza, M. J. Burgdorf, R. Figuera Jaimes, L. K. Haikala, Th. Henning, T. C. Hinse, M. Hundertmark, P. Longa-Peña, M. Rabus, S. Rahvar, S. Sajadian, J. Skottfelt, C. Snodgrass
Comments: Accepted for publication in The Observatory Magazine. 11 pages, 3 tables, 3 figures
Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)
Cite as: arXiv:2207.05874 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2207.05874v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)
https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2207.05874
Submission history
From: John Southworth [view email]
[v1] Tue, 12 Jul 2022 22:33:24 UTC (103 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2207.05874
