Viability Of Quantum Communication Across Interstellar Distances

The possibility of achieving quantum communication using photons across interstellar distances is examined. For this, different factors are considered that could induce decoherence of photons, including the gravitational field of astrophysical bodies, the particle content in the interstellar medium, and the more local environment of the Solar System.

The X-ray region of the spectrum is identified as the prime candidate to establish a quantum communication channel, although the optical and microwave bands could also enable communication across large distances. Finally, we discuss what could be expected from a quantum signal emitted by an extraterrestrial civilization, as well as the challenges for the receiver end of the channel to identify and interpret such signals.

Arjun Berera, Jaime Calderón-Figueroa

Comments: 18 pages. In Press Physical Review D

Subjects: Quantum Physics (quant-ph); General Relativity and Quantum Cosmology (gr-qc); High Energy Physics - Phenomenology (hep-ph)

Cite as: arXiv:2205.11816 [quant-ph] (or arXiv:2205.11816v1 [quant-ph] for this version)

https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2205.11816

Focus to learn more

Submission history

From: Jaime Calderón Figueroa

[v1] Tue, 24 May 2022 06:25:44 UTC (57 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2205.11816

Astrobiology, SETI, Technosignature, Interstellar,



Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.