Finding the ET Signal from the Cosmic Noise

A visualization of hypothetical ET interplanetary nav/comm network of 96 exoplanets targeted for observation using the French radio telescope NenuFAR, based on a community network analysis. (Figure courtesy of Caleb Jones)

This paper highlights a methodological approach designed to enhance the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) by hypothesizing that a transmission technosignature would likely have two features: 1) be wideband in the microwave or higher frequency range that originates from a hub within a supposed ET interplanetary navigation/communication (nav/comm) network, and 2) contain x-ray pulsar-based navigation (XNAV) metadata.

Potential contributions to the field include improved accuracy in finding transmission technosignatures and other technosignatures in the electromagnetic spectrum, a common standard in reaching a Schelling Point (a mutual realization of how we and ETs can find each other), and operationalizing models such as the Drake Equation.

Ross Davis

Comments: 13 pages

Subjects: Popular Physics (physics.pop-ph); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)

Cite as: arXiv:2204.04405 [physics.pop-ph] (or arXiv:2204.04405v1 [physics.pop-ph] for this version)

Submission history

From: Ross Davis

[v1] Sat, 9 Apr 2022 06:26:25 UTC (4,518 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2204.04405

Astrobiology, SETI,

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.