Letter to the Astrobiology Community: Strengthening Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, & Accessibility

©NASA

Astrobiology

Dear Astrobiology Community: We at NASA Astrobiology are continuing to prioritize thoughts and efforts in justice, equity, and belonging. We are seeking your inputs at this time on several fronts toward building momentum for growth, change, and action... for ourselves and our beloved community.

We are issuing a call, asking if you would please share with us your thoughts and ideas, both specifically related to these areas and in general:

NASA Mission Equity Request For Information (RFI)

New Science Mission Directorate RFI for IDEA Language in Future Announcements of Opportunities (AOs)

Do you do fieldwork? What documents do you have in place that guide and govern your group's ethics, conduct, process, policy, etc.?

Recommendations of scholars to feature in a symposium wherein they share their research about the current barriers and challenges faced by minoritized/marginalized students and professionals in STEM, and discuss strategies for addressing them

Other, non-specific inputs

Please identify if you are interested in working together on these fronts.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS

We see ourselves in service to community-based efforts, as gatherers of our collective thoughts and ideas, and facilitators of dialogue and action. Our vision is to organize groups to work on co-creating and advancing activities based on these inputs. All will be treated as proprietary and used only to take our collective pulse toward moving forward as a community.

Astrobiology, Astrochemistry,

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.


TAGS: Astrobiology

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA

  • submit to reddit





Kepler Communications - Aether
Baen Books - The Spacetime War by Les Johnson

Advertise on SpaceRef




Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter