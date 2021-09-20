Analyzing The Habitable Zones Of Circumbinary Planets Using Machine Learning

The purple ring is the planet’s trajectory and the orange rings are the HZ inner and outer boundaries. The planetary system parameters are the same for the same column, but the HZ criteria are different, so the classification may be different.

Exoplanet detection in the past decade by efforts including NASA's Kepler and TESS missions has discovered many worlds that differ substantially from planets in our own Solar System, including more than 150 exoplanets orbiting binary or multi-star systems.

This not only broadens our understanding of the diversity of exoplanets, but also promotes our study of exoplanets in the complex binary systems and provides motivation to explore their habitability. In this study, we investigate the Habitable Zones of circumbinary planets based on planetary trajectory and dynamically informed habitable zones. Our results indicate that the mass ratio and orbital eccentricity of binary stars are important factors affecting the orbital stability and habitability of planetary systems.

Moreover, planetary trajectory and dynamically informed habitable zones divide planetary habitability into three categories: habitable, part-habitable and uninhabitable. Therefore, we train a machine learning model to quickly and efficiently classify these planetary systems.

Zhihui Kong, Jonathan H. Jiang, Remo Burn, Kristen A. Fahy, Zonghong Zhu

Comments: arXiv admin note: text overlap with arXiv:2101.02316

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Machine Learning (cs.LG)

Cite as: arXiv:2109.08735 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2109.08735v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Jonathan Jiang

[v1] Fri, 17 Sep 2021 19:36:12 UTC (838 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2109.08735

AStrobiology,



