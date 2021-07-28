The Keck Planet Imager and Characterizer: A Dedicated Single-mode Fiber Injection Unit For High Resolution Exoplanet Spectroscopy

Diagram of the KPIC optical layout. The scale and the orientation of the optics are not correct. The FIU and PyWFS plates as well as the Saphira detector are visible in the first figure of this paper.

The Keck Planet Imager and Characterizer (KPIC) is a purpose-built instrument to demonstrate new technological and instrumental concepts initially developed for the exoplanet direct imaging field.

Located downstream of the current Keck II adaptive optic system, KPIC contains a fiber injection unit (FIU) capable of combining the high-contrast imaging capability of the adaptive optics system with the high dispersion spectroscopy capability of the current Keck high resolution infrared spectrograph (NIRSPEC). Deployed at Keck in September 2018, this instrument has already been used to acquire high resolution spectra (R>30,000) of multiple targets of interest.

In the near term, it will be used to spectrally characterize known directly imaged exoplanets and low-mass brown dwarf companions visible in the northern hemisphere with a spectral resolution high enough to enable spin and planetary radial velocity measurements as well as Doppler imaging of atmospheric weather phenomena. Here we present the design of the FIU, the unique calibration procedures needed to operate a single-mode fiber instrument and the system performance.

Jacques-Robert Delorme, Nemanja Jovanovic, Daniel Echeverri, Dimitri Mawet, J. Kent Wallace, Randall D. Bartos, Sylvain Cetre, Peter Wizinowich, Sam Ragland, Scott Lilley, Edward Wetherell, Greg Doppmann, Jason J. Wang, Evan C. Morris, Jean-Baptiste Ruffio, Emily C. Martin, Michael P. Fitzgerald, Garreth Ruane, Tobias Schofield, Nick Suominen, Benjamin Calvin, Eric Wang, Kenneth Magnone, Christopher Johnson, Ji Man Sohn, Ronald A. Lopez, Charlotte Z. Bond, Jacklyn Pezzato, Jorge Llop Sayson, Mark Chun, Andrew J. Skemer

Comments: 31 pages, 17 figures, submitted to JATIS

Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)

Cite as: arXiv:2107.12556 [astro-ph.IM] (or arXiv:2107.12556v1 [astro-ph.IM] for this version)

Submission history

From: Jacques-Robert Delorme [view email]

[v1] Tue, 27 Jul 2021 02:20:36 UTC (10,584 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2107.12556

