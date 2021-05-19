Nowadays, we know thousands of exoplanets, some of them potentially habitable. Next technological facilities (JWST, for example) have exoplanet atmosphere analysis capabilities, but they also have limits in terms of how many targets can be studied.

Therefore, there is a need to rank and prioritize these exoplanets with the aim of searching for biomarkers. Some criteria involved, such as the habitability potential of a dry-rock planet versus a water-rich planet, or a potentially-locked planet versus a tidally-locked planet, are often vague and the use of the fuzzy set theory is advisable. We have applied a combination of Multi-Criteria Decision-Making methodologies with fuzzy logic, the Fuzzy Reference Ideal Method (FRIM), to this problem.

We have analyzed the habitability potential of 1798 exoplanets from TEPCat database based on a set of criteria (composition, atmosphere, energy, tidal locking, type of planet and liquid water), in terms of their similarity to the only ideal alternative, The Earth. Our results, when compared with the probability index SEPHI, indicate that Kepler-442b, Kepler-062e/f, and LHS_1140b are the best exoplanets for searching for biomarkers, regardless its technical difficulty. If we take into account current technical feasibility, the best candidate is TRAPPIST-1e.

Juan Miguel Sánchez-Lozano, Andrés Moya, José María Rodríguez-Mozos

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)

Journal reference: J.M. Sanchez-Lozano, A. Moya and J.M. Rodriguez-Mozos, A fuzzy Multi-Criteria Decision Making approach for Exo-Planetary Habitability. Astronomy and Computing (2021)

DOI: 10.1016/j.ascom.2021.100471

Cite as: arXiv:2105.08375 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2105.08375v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Juan Miguel Sánchez-Lozano

[v1] Tue, 18 May 2021 09:05:37 UTC (374 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2105.08375

Astrobiology,

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.