Two Bright M Dwarfs Hosting Ultra-Short-Period Super-Earths with Earth-like Compositions

TLS transit signal detections for TOI-1634 (top) and TOI-1685 (bottom). The left panels show SDE vs orbital period; the middle panels show the data folded on the detected period with the TLS model in blue, binned data in black; he right panels show the individual transit depths.

We present observations of two bright M dwarfs (TOI-1634 and TOI-1685: J=9.5−9.6) hosting ultra-short period (USP) planet candidates, identified by the TESS mission.

The two stars are similar in temperature, mass, and radius, and the planet candidates are both super-Earth-sized (1.25R⊕ Through intensive radial velocity (RV) observations using the IRD spectrograph on the Subaru 8.2m telescope, we confirm the planetary nature of the TOIs, and measure their masses: 9.94±0.94M⊕ and 3.84±0.96M⊕ for TOI-1634b and TOI-1685b, respectively, when the observed RVs are fitted with a single-planet circular-orbit model. Combining those with the planet radii of Rp=1.773±0.077R⊕ (TOI-1634b) and 1.463±0.065R⊕ (TOI-1685b), we find that both USP planets have mean densities consistent with an Earth-like internal composition, which is typical for small USP planets. TOI-1634b is currently the most massive USP planet in this category, and it resides near the radius valley, which makes it a benchmark planet in the context of testing the formation scenarios for USP planets. Excess scatter in the RV residuals for TOI-1685 suggests the presence of a possible secondary planet or unknown activity/instrumental noise in the RV data, but further observations are required to check those possibilities. Teruyuki Hirano, John H. Livingston, Akihiko Fukui, Norio Narita, Hiroki Harakawa, Hiroyuki Tako Ishikawa, Kohei Miyakawa, Tadahiro Kimura, Akifumi Nakayama, Naho Fujita, Yasunori Hori, Keivan G. Stassun, Allyson Bieryla, Charles Cadieux, David R. Ciardi, Karen A. Collins, Masahiro Ikoma, Andrew Vanderburg, Thomas Barclay, C. E. Brasseur, Jerome P. de Leon, John P. Doty, René Doyon, Emma Esparza-Borges, Gilbert A. Esquerdo, Elise Furlan, Eric Gaidos, Erica J. Gonzales, Klaus Hodapp, Nobuhiko Kusakabe, Masayuki Kuzuhara, David Lafrenière, David W. Latham, Bob Massey, Mayuko Mori, Felipe Murgas, Jun Nishikawa, Taku Nishiumi, Masashi Omiya, Martin Paegert, Enric Palle, Hannu Parviainen, Samuel N. Quinn, Steve B. Howell, Keisuke Isogai, Shane Jacobson, Jon M. Jenkins, Eric L. N. Jensen, Kiyoe Kawauchi, Takayuki Kotani, Tomoyuki Kudo, Seiya Kurita, Takashi Kurokawa, George R. Ricker, Richard P. Schwarz, Sara Seager, Peter Tenenbaum, Yuka Terada, Roland K. Vanderspek, Noriharu Watanabe, Joshua N. Winn Comments: 27 pages, 21 figures, 4 tables; Submitted to AJ

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR)

Cite as: arXiv:2103.12760 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2103.12760v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Hirano Teruyuki

[v1] Tue, 23 Mar 2021 18:01:03 UTC (3,204 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2103.12760

