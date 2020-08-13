Please Consider A Donation To The Hipkin-Rummel Get Well Soon Fund

Keith's note: I have known John Rummel for 35 years. I first worked with him at the old Life Science Division at NASA Headquarters. He has made an indelible mark on NASA's search for life in the universe. Please consider making a donation to help out John and his family in this time of need.

"John, Vicky, and kids Tristan and Hannah were in a severe car accident on July 22nd. John and the kids are with Vicky now in Billings, Montana where she is undergoing surgeries to her legs, and where she will be monitored until her doctors can determine a safe release date. John sustained a handful of injuries as well, making it necessary to have a second and third pair of hands available to give Tristan and Hannah the best possible attention and care."

Hipkin-Rummel Get Well Soon Fund



