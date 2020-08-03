Asteroid Impact, Schumann Resonances And The End Of The Dinosaurs

We estimate the expected magnitudes of the Schumann resonance fields immediately after the Chicxulub impact and show that they exceed their present-day values by about 5×104 times.

Long-term distortion of the Schumann resonance parameters is also expected due to the enviromental impact of the Chicxulub event. If Schumann resonances play a regulatory biological role, as some studies indicate, it is possible that the excitation and distortion of Schumann resonances as a result of the asteroid/comet impact was a possible stress factor, which, among other stress factors associated with the impact, contributed to the demise of dinosaurs.

Z.K. Silagadze
Comments: 24 pages, no figures, elsarticle
Subjects: Classical Physics (physics.class-ph); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)
Cite as: arXiv:2007.15463 [physics.class-ph] (or arXiv:2007.15463v1 [physics.class-ph] for this version)
Submission history
From: Zurab Silagadze
[v1] Thu, 30 Jul 2020 14:00:27 UTC (20 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2007.15463
