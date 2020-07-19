Exogeoscience and Its Role in Characterizing Exoplanet Habitability and the Detectability of Life

  • Press Release - Source: astro-ph.IM
  • Posted July 19, 2020 8:42 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Extrasolar planet

The search for exoplanetary life must encompass the complex geological processes reflected in an exoplanet's atmosphere, or we risk reporting false positive and false negative detections.

To do this, we must nurture the nascent discipline of "exogeoscience" to fully integrate astronomers, astrophysicists, geoscientists, oceanographers, atmospheric chemists and biologists. Increased funding for interdisciplinary research programs, supporting existing and future multidisciplinary research nodes, and developing research incubators is key to transforming true exogeoscience from an aspiration to a reality.

Cayman T. Unterborn, Paul K. Byrne, Ariel D. Anbar, Giada Arney, David Brain, Steve J. Desch, Bradford J. Foley, Martha S. Gilmore, Hilairy E. Hartnett, Wade G. Henning, Marc M. Hirschmann, Noam R. Izenberg, Stephen R. Kane, Edwin S. Kite, Laura Kreidberg, Kanani K.M. Lee, Timothy W. Lyons, Wendy R. Panero, Noah J. Planavsky, Christopher T. Reinhard, Joseph P. Renaud, Laura K. Schaefer, Edward W. Schwieterman, Linda E. Sohl, Elizabeth J. Tasker, Michael J. Way

Comments: Submitted as white paper to 2023-2033 Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey
Subjects: Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)
Cite as: arXiv:2007.08665 [astro-ph.IM] (or arXiv:2007.08665v1 [astro-ph.IM] for this version)
Submission history
From: Cayman Unterborn
[v1] Thu, 16 Jul 2020 21:50:30 UTC (3,494 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2007.08665
Astrobiology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.


TAGS: Habitability

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: astro-ph.IM Press Release

  • submit to reddit







Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

Advertise on SpaceRef




Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter