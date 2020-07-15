Reaction mechanism for the attack of CN to the N moiety of methylamine in red and for the abstraction of H from the methyl group by CN in blue. “HEAT-like” energies augmented by anharmonic ZPE corrections.

Despite the fact that the majority of current models assume that interstellar complex organic molecules (iCOMs) are formed on dust-grain surfaces, there is some evidence that neutral gas-phase reactions play an important role.

In this paper, we investigate the reaction occurring in the gas phase between methylamine (CH 3 NH 2 ) and the cyano (CN) radical, for which only fragmentary and/or inaccurate results have been reported to date. This case study allows us to point out the pivotal importance of employing quantum-chemical calculations at the state of the art. Since the two major products of the CH 3 NH 2 + CN reaction, namely the CH 3 NH and CH 2 NH 2 radicals, have not been spectroscopically characterized yet, some effort has been made for filling this gap.

A twist on the reaction of the CN radical with methylamine in the interstellar medium: new hints from a state-of-the-art quantum-chemical study

C. Puzzarini, Z. Salta, N. Tasinato, J. Lupi, C. Cavallotti, V. Barone

Comments: 14 pages, 6 figures, MNRAS in press

Subjects: Chemical Physics (physics.chem-ph); Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA)

DOI: 10.1093/mnras/staa1652

Cite as: arXiv:2007.07657 [physics.chem-ph] (or arXiv:2007.07657v1 [physics.chem-ph] for this version)

Submission history

From: Cristina Puzzarini

[v1] Wed, 15 Jul 2020 12:34:53 UTC (2,131 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2007.07657

