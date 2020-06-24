Breakthrough Listen Search For Technosignatures Towards The Kepler-160 System

We have conducted a search for artificial radio emission associated with the Kepler-160 system following the report of the discovery of the Earth-like planet candidate KOI-456.04 on 2020 June 4 (arXiv:1905.09038v2).

Our search targeted both narrowband (2.97 Hz) drifting (\pm 4 Hz s^-1) and wideband pulsed (5 ms at all bandwidths) artificially-dispersed technosignatures using the turboSETI (arXiv:1709.03491v2) and SPANDAK pipelines, respectively, from 1--8 GHz. No candidates were identified above an upper limit Equivalent Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP) of 5.9×1014 W for narrowband emission and 7.3×1012 W for wideband emission. Here we briefly describe our observations and data reduction procedure.

Karen Perez (1), Bryan Brzycki (2), Vishal Gajjar (2), Howard Isaacson (2 and 3), Andrew Siemion (2,4, and 5), Steve Croft (2 and 4), David DeBoer (2), Matt Lebofsky (2), David H. E. MacMahon (2), Danny C. Price (2 and 6), Sofia Sheikh (7), Jamie Drew (8), S. Pete Worden (8) ((1) Department of Astronomy, Columbia University, (2) Department of Astronomy, University of California, Berkeley, (3) Centre for Astrophysics, University of Southern Queensland, (4) SETI Institute, (5) University of Malta, Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy, (6) Centre for Astrophysics & Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology, (7) Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pennsylvania State University, (8) The Breakthrough Initiatives)

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)

Cite as: arXiv:2006.13789 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2006.13789v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Karen Perez

[v1] Mon, 22 Jun 2020 19:53:26 UTC (57 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2006.13789

Astrobiology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.