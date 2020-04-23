What's In A Name: The Etymology Of Astrobiology

©NASA
Astrobiology has been gaining increasing scientific prominence and public attention as the search for life beyond Earth continues to make significant headway on multiple fronts. In view of these recent developments, the fascinating and dynamic etymology of astrobiology is elucidated, and thus shown to encompass a plethora of vivid characters drawn from different continents, religions, ideologies and centuries.
Manasvi Lingam, Abraham Loeb
Comments: 9 pages; 0 figures
Subjects: History and Philosophy of Physics (physics.hist-ph); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)
Cite as: arXiv:2004.11312 [physics.hist-ph] (or arXiv:2004.11312v1 [physics.hist-ph] for this version)
Submission history
From: Manasvi Lingam
[v1] Thu, 23 Apr 2020 16:45:31 UTC (16 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2004.11312
