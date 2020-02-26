The Interior And Atmosphere Of The Habitable-zone Exoplanet K2-18b

  • Press Release - Source: astro-ph.EP
  • Posted February 26, 2020 10:22 PM
  • Comments


Atmospheric retrieval from the transmission spectrum of K2-18b. Top: Observations (green) and retrieved model spectra for the four different model considerations in Table 1. Shaded regions represent 1σ and 2σ confidence intervals for the full model, with yellow points showing the model binned to the data resolution. The observations were adopted from Benneke et al. (2019). Bottom: Posterior distributions for the retrieved volume mixing ratios of H2O, CH4, and NH3. The 99% upper limits for the full model on CH4 and NH3 are shown by the arrows and dashed lines. Equilibrium solar values are shown by solid black lines.

Exoplanets orbiting M dwarfs present a valuable opportunity for their detection and atmospheric characterisation. This is evident from recent inferences of H2O in such atmospheres, including that of the habitable-zone exoplanet K2-18b.

With a bulk density between Earth and Neptune, K2-18b may be expected to possess a H/He envelope. However, the extent of such an envelope and the thermodynamic conditions of the interior remain unexplored. In the present work, we investigate the atmospheric and interior properties of K2-18b based on its bulk properties and its atmospheric transmission spectrum. We constrain the atmosphere to be H2-rich with a H2O volume mixing ratio of 0.02−14.8%, consistent with previous studies, and find a depletion of CH4 and NH3, indicating chemical disequilibrium. We do not conclusively detect clouds/hazes in the observable atmosphere. We use the bulk parameters and retrieved atmospheric properties to constrain the internal structure and thermodynamic conditions in the planet.

The constraints on the interior allow multiple scenarios between rocky worlds with massive H/He envelopes and water worlds with thin envelopes. We constrain the mass fraction of the H/He envelope to be ≲6%; spanning ≲10−5 for a predominantly water world to ∼6% for a pure iron interior. The thermodynamic conditions at the surface of the H2O layer range from the super-critical to liquid phases, with a range of solutions allowing for habitable conditions on K2-18b. Our results demonstrate that the potential for habitable conditions is not necessarily restricted to Earth-like rocky exoplanets.

Nikku Madhusudhan, Matthew C. Nixon, Luis Welbanks, Anjali A. A. Piette, Richard A. Booth
(Submitted on 25 Feb 2020)
Comments: ApJ Letters, in press
Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)
Cite as: arXiv:2002.11115 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2002.11115v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)
Submission history
From: Madhusudhan Nikku
[v1] Tue, 25 Feb 2020 19:00:00 UTC (683 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2002.11115
Astrobiology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.


TAGS: Exoplanet K2-18b

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: astro-ph.EP Press Release

  • submit to reddit







Military Space Situational Awareness – April 29-30 2020, London, UK
The 2020 AAS Goddard Symposium
Military PNT Conference – May 18 - 29 2020, London, UK
Humans to Mars Summit 2020
Small Satellites Conference 2020

Advertise on SpaceRef




Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter