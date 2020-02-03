National Academies of Sciences' Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey

The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine along with the NASA Science Mission Directorate have reached consensus on the Statement of Task for the next decadal survey in planetary science and astrobiology. The Statement of Task will serve as a guiding document for the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032.

The National Academies' Space Studies Board is currently preparing a proposal to execute the agreed-upon tasks. Details can be found at: https://sites.nationalacademies.org/SSB/SSB_198165

An update on the planning for and organization of the decadal survey will be presented at a town hall on Monday, March 16, in Waterway 1-3 at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center, The Woodlands, TX, between 12:00 and 1:15 p.m. The town hall will be open to all attendees the 51st Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (LPSC), but LPSC registration is required to participate in this event.

Related Links:

- Early Career Professionals and the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey

- Exoplanet Science Strategy

- Astrobiology Science Strategy



Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.