Empirical Line Lists in the ExoMol Database

The ExoMol database aims to provide comprehensive molecular line lists for exoplanetary and other hot atmospheres.



The data are expanded by inclusion of empirically derived line lists taken from the literature for a series of diatomic molecules, namely CH, NH, OH, AlCl, AlF, OH+, CaF, MgF, KF, NaF, LiCl, LiF, MgH, TiH, CrH, FeH, C2, CP, CN, CaH, and triplet N2. Generally, these line lists are constructed from measured spectra using a combination of effective rotational Hamiltonian models for the line positions and ab initio (transition) dipole moments to provide intensities. This work results in the inclusion of 22 new molecules (36 new isotopologues) in the ExoMol database.

Yixin Wang, Jonathan Tennyson, Sergei N. Yurchenko

(Submitted on 17 Feb 2020)

Subjects: Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR); Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Chemical Physics (physics.chem-ph)

Journal reference: Atoms 2020, 8(1), 7

DOI: 10.3390/atoms8010007

[v1] Mon, 17 Feb 2020 13:11:03 UTC (3,256 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2002.06939

Astrobiology, Astrochemistry

