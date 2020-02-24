A Theoretical Investigation of the Possible Detection of C24 in Space

Astronomical infrared spectral features at ~6.6, 9.8 and 20 micronm have recently been suggested as being due to the planar graphene form of C24 carbon cluster.

Here we report density functional theory and coupled cluster calculations on wavefunctions stability, relative energies, and infrared spectra of four different types of C24 isomers, including the graphene and fullerene forms. The types of vibrational motions under these bands are also discussed. Among the four isomers, we find that the astronomical data are best approximated by the graphene form of C24.

SeyedAbdolreza Sadjadi, Sun Kwok, Franco Cataldo, D.A. García-Hernández, Arturo Manchado
(Submitted on 20 Feb 2020)
Comments: 15 pages, 4 figures
Subjects: Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA); Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR); Chemical Physics (physics.chem-ph)
Cite as: arXiv:2002.08960 [astro-ph.GA] (or arXiv:2002.08960v1 [astro-ph.GA] for this version)
Submission history
From: Sun Kwok
[v1] Thu, 20 Feb 2020 18:49:06 UTC (797 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2002.08960
