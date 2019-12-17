NASA's Space Life Sciences Training Program (SLSTP) Is Now Accepting Applications

©NASA

SLSTP

The primary goal is to train the next generation of scientists and engineers, enabling NASA to meet future research and development challenges in space life sciences.

The SLSTP provides undergraduate students with the opportunity to perform cutting-edge research and discover exciting careers in Space Biology at NASA's Ames Research Center located in Silicon Valley, California. Interns are paired with a mentor for specific laboratory or computational projects in areas such as molecular, cell, organismal or synthetic biology, bioinformatics or bioengineering. In addition, the cohort of interns designs and executes a group project.

Requirements:

- Have a passion for space and a desire to study space life science!
- Be in high academic standing (GPA of 3.2 or greater), minimum age of 18, be a junior or senior undergraduate student next Fall or a senior graduating in 2020 and entering graduate school next Fall.
- Be a U.S. citizen or citizen of US territories: Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands. Northern Marianas, Permanent Resident foreign nationals, legal Resident Aliens, Work Permit holders. Illegal Immigrants are not eligible.
- Deadline: January 21, 2020.
- 10-week program from 6/8/20 - 8/14/20
- Expected arrival 6/7/20, expected departure 8/15/20.
- Selected interns will be provided housing and receive a stipend.
- Financial support is also provided to interns who submit an accepted abstract as first author to the annual meeting of the American Society for Gravitational and Space Research.

Apply here: https://www.slstpapp.com/

