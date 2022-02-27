Ice in a Chlorite-Bearing Cliff in Northwest Hellas On Mars

A south-facing escarpment in the northwest Hellas region that was targeted for phyllosilicates (this includes clay minerals) shows instances of bluish rock in this enhanced color image.

CRISM spectra of the bluish material shows that it consists of a combination of chlorite and water ice. The image was captured at the beginning of southern spring, at a time period when south-facing escarpments still retain ices deposited during the winter.

Enhanced color image is less than 1 km (under a mile) across and is 255.3 km (158.7 miles) above the surface. For full images including scale bars, visit the source link.

NASA/JPL/UArizona

