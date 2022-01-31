Validation Of 13 Hot And Potentially Terrestrial TESS Planets

Top: coordinates of the TESS planet candidates in this paper (white circles), validated TESS planets in this paper (black circles), validated TESS planets (blue squares), confirmed TESS planets (blue diamonds), and confirmed pre-TESS planets (red hexagons). The ecliptic plane and ecliptic poles (i.e., the JWST continuous viewing zones) are shown as dashed black lines. Bottom: emission spectroscopy metric versus apparent Ks magnitude for each planet candidate and planet. The dashed lines indicate the minimum values a target should have to be observed with JWST.

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) will be able to probe the atmospheres and surface properties of hot, terrestrial planets via emission spectroscopy.

We identify 18 potentially terrestrial planet candidates detected by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) that would make ideal targets for these observations. These planet candidates cover a broad range of planet radii (Rp∼0.6−2.0R⊕) and orbit stars of various magnitudes (Ks=5.78−10.78, V=8.4−15.69) and effective temperatures (Teff∼3000−6000 K).

We use ground-based observations collected through the TESS Follow-up Observing Program (TFOP) and two vetting tools -- DAVE and TRICERATOPS -- to assess the reliabilities of these candidates as planets.

We validate 13 planets: TOI-206 b, TOI-500 b, TOI-544 b, TOI-833 b, TOI-1075 b, TOI-1411 b, TOI-1442 b, TOI-1693 b, TOI-1860 b, TOI-2260 b, TOI-2411 b, TOI-2427 b, and TOI-2445 b.

Seven of these planets (TOI-206 b, TOI-500 b, TOI-1075 b, TOI-1442 b, TOI-2260 b, TOI-2411 b, and TOI-2445 b) are ultra-short-period planets. TOI-1860 is the youngest (133±26 Myr) solar twin with a known planet to date. TOI-2260 is a young (321±96 Myr) G dwarf that is among the most metal-rich ([Fe/H] = 0.22±0.06 dex) stars to host an ultra-short-period planet. With an estimated equilibrium temperature of ∼2600 K, TOI-2260 b is also the fourth hottest known planet with Rp<2R⊕.

Steven Giacalone, Courtney D. Dressing, Christina Hedges, Veselin B. Kostov, Karen A. Collins, Eric L. N. Jensen, Daniel A. Yahalomi, Allyson Bieryla, David R. Ciardi, Steve B. Howell, Jorge Lillo-Box, Khalid Barkaoui, Jennifer G. Winters, Elisabeth Matthews, John H. Livingston, Samuel N. Quinn, Boris S. Safonov, Charles Cadieux, E. Furlan, Ian J. M. Crossfield, Avi M. Mandell, Emily A. Gilbert, Ethan Kruse, Elisa V. Quintana, George R. Ricker, S. Seager, Joshua N. Winn, Jon M. Jenkins, Britt Duffy Adkins, David Baker, Thomas Barclay, David Barrado, Natalie M. Batalha, Alexander A. Belinski, Zouhair Benkhaldoun, Lars A. Buchhave, Luca Cacciapuoti, Ashley Chontos, Jessie L. Christiansen, Ryan Cloutier, Kevin I. Collins, Dennis M. Conti, Neil Cutting, Scott Dixon, René Doyon, Mohammed El Mufti, Emma Esparza-Borges, Zahra Essack, Akihiko Fukui, Tianjun Gan, Kaz Gary, Mourad Ghachoui, Michaël Gillon, Eric Girardin, Ana Glidden, Erica J. Gonzales, Pere Guerra, Elliott P. Horch, Krzysztof G. Helminiak, Andrew W. Howard, Daniel Huber, Jonathan M. Irwin, Giovanni Isopi, Emmanuël Jehin, Taiki Kagetani, Stephen R. Kane, Kiyoe Kawauchi, John F. Kielkopf, Pablo Lewin, Lindy Luker, Michael B. Lund, Franco Mallia, Shude Mao, Bob Massey, Rachel A. Matson, Ismael Mireles, Mayuko Mori, Felipe Murgas, Norio Narita, Tanner O`Dwyer, Erik A. Petigura, Alex S. Polanski, Francisco J. Pozuelos, Enric Palle, Hannu Parviainen, Peter P. Plavchan, Howard M. Relles, Paul Robertson, Mark E. Rose, Pamela Rowden, Arpita Roy, Arjun B. Savel, Joshua E. Schlieder, Chloe Schnaible, Richard P. Schwarz, Ramatholo Sefako, Aleksandra Selezneva, Brett Skinner, Chris Stockdale, Ivan A. Strakhov et al. (10 additional authors not shown)

