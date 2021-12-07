Expanding The Submillimeter Wave Spectroscopy And Astronomical Search For Thioacetamide (CH3CSNH2) In The ISM

Thioacetamide (CH3CSNH2) is the sulfur analog to acetamide (CH3CONH2) and it is a viable candidate to search for in astronomical environments specifically toward regions where other S-bearing molecules have been found and, if possible, that also contain a detection of CH3CONH2.

If detected, it would not only continue to expand the view of molecular complexity in astronomical environments, but also help to better elucidate the possible formation pathways of these types of species in these environments. The rotational spectrum of CH3CSNH2 was investigated up to 650 GHz. Using the newly refined spectrum of CH3CSNH2, as well as additional spectroscopic data on the chemically related species CH3CONH2, a variety of astronomical sources were searched including data from the following large surveys: The PRIMOS conducted with the Green Bank Telescope (GBT); Exploring molecular complexity with ALMA (EMoCA) conducted with ALMA; and Astrochemical Surveys at IRAM (ASAI) conducted with the Institut de Radioastronomie Millimetrique (IRAM) 30m Telescope.

A total of 1428 transitions from the vt=0 state with maximum values J=47 and Ka=20 in the range up to 330 GHz, and J=95 and Ka=20 in the range from 400 - 660 GHz were assigned. We also assigned 321 transitions from the vt=1 state with the maximum values J=35 and Ka=9 up to 330 GHz. The final fit is based on the rho-axis-method (RAM) Hamiltonian model that includes 40 parameters. An astronomical search for CH3CSNH2 was conducted based on all the new spectroscopic data. No transitions of CH3CSNH2 were detected toward any of the sources contained in our survey. Using the appropriate telescope and physical parameters for each astronomical source, upper limits to the column densities were found for CH3CSNH2 toward each source.

A. Remijan, C. Xue, L. Margulès, A. Belloche, R. A. Motiyenko, J. Carder, C. Codella, N. Balucani, C. L. Brogan, C. Ceccarelli, T. R. Hunter, A. Maris, S. Melandri, M. Siebert, B. A. McGuire

Comments: 16 pages, 8 figures, accepted for publication in Astronomy & Astrophysics

Subjects: Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)

Cite as: arXiv:2112.03356 [astro-ph.GA] (or arXiv:2112.03356v1 [astro-ph.GA] for this version)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2112.03356

Astrobiology, Astrochemistry,

