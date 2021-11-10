Possibility Of Transporting Material From Ceres To NEO Region Via 8:3 MMR With Jupiter

FLI maps of the 8:3 MMR with Jupiter in orbital plane of Ceres (i = 10.594◦, ω = 73.37◦, Ω = 80.306◦) for mean anomaly (a) M = 60◦ and (b) M = 30◦. The maps were computed for 5 kyr on a grid of 400 × 400 initial conditions (test particles), whereas semi-major axis a ∈ h2.6975, 2.7145i AU and eccentricity e ∈ h0, 0.5i. Colour scale represents FLI values determined as a maximum from values obtained for three different initial deviation vectors.

In this work we investigate the possibility of transporting material to the NEO region via the 8:3 MMR with Jupiter, potentially even material released from the dwarf planet Ceres.

By applying the FLI map method to the 8:3 MMR region in the orbital plane of Ceres, we were able to distinguish between stable and unstable orbits. Subsequently, based on the FLI maps (for mean anomaly M=60∘ and also M=30∘), 500 of the most stable and 500 of the most unstable particles were integrated for 15Myr for each map. Long-term integration in the case of M=60∘ showed that most of the stable particles evolved, in general, in uneventful ways with only 0.8\% of particles reaching the limit of q ≤ 1.3 AU.

However, in the case of M=30∘, a stable evolution was not confirmed. Over 40\% of particles reached orbits with q ≤ 1.3 AU and numerous particles were ejected to hyperbolic orbits or orbits with a > 100 AU. The results for stable particles indicate that short-term FLI maps are more suitable for finding chaotic orbits, than for detecting the stable ones. A rough estimate shows that it is possible for material released from Ceres to get to the region of 8:3 MMR with Jupiter. A long-term integration of unstable particles in both cases showed that transportation of material via 8:3 MMR close to the Earth is possible.

Martina Kováčová, Leonard Kornoš, Pavol Matlovič

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM)

Cite as: arXiv:2111.05005 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2111.05005v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Pavol Matlovič

[v1] Tue, 9 Nov 2021 08:56:59 UTC (5,291 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2111.05005

Astrobiology, Panspermia,

