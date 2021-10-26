EOS: Atmospheric Radiative Transfer in Habitable Worlds with HELIOS

We present EOS, a procedure for determining the Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) and top-of-atmosphere (TOA) albedo for a wide range of conditions expected to be present in the atmospheres of rocky planets with temperate conditions.

EOS is based on HELIOS and HELIOS-K, which are novel and publicly available atmospheric radiative transfer (RT) codes optimized for fast calculations with GPU processors. These codes were originally developed for the study of giant planets. In this paper we present an adaptation for applications to terrestrial-type, habitable planets, adding specific physical recipes for the gas opacity and vertical structure of the atmosphere.

To test the reliability of the procedure we assessed the impact of changing line opacity profile, continuum opacity model, atmospheric lapse rate and tropopause position prescriptions on the OLR and the TOA albedo. The results obtained with EOS are in line with those of other RT codes running on traditional CPU processors, while being at least one order of magnitude faster. The adoption of OLR and TOA albedo data generated with EOS in a zonal and seasonal climate model correctly reproduce the fluxes of the present-day Earth measured by the CERES spacecraft. The results of this study disclose the possibility to incorporate fast RT calculations in climate models aimed at characterizing the atmospheres of habitable exoplanets.

Paolo Simonetti, Giovanni Vladilo, Laura Silva, Michele Maris, Stavro L. Ivanovski, Lorenzo Biasiotti, Matej Malik, Jost von Hardenberg

Comments: Accepted for publication in ApJ

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Atmospheric and Oceanic Physics (physics.ao-ph)

Cite as: arXiv:2110.11702 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2110.11702v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Paolo Simonetti

[v1] Fri, 22 Oct 2021 10:54:34 UTC (336 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2110.11702

Astrobiology,

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.