Astrobiologist Dale Andersen Antarctic Status Report 29 October 2021: Heading Back To Untersee Oasis

Dale Andersen: While at Untersee Oasis, we will continue our studies of Lake Untersee and it's stunningly beautiful and interesting ecosystem. This year we will again be diving beneath its thick, 3.5 m perennial ice-cover to make observations and collect samples to depths of ~30 m.

We also have with us DeepTrekker's Revolution/Nav ROV (remotely operated vehicle) which will provide us with access to any area of the lake to its maximum depth (170 m, or ~560 ft) wherever we make a dive hole for it - the ROV has a 300 m tether, but keep in mind the lake is 6 km long and 3.5 km wide.

This year's participants are from Canada, Russia and the US.

- RAS - Russian Academy of Sciences

- AARI - Arctic Antarctic Research Institute (St. Petersburg, Russia)

- TAWANI Foundation

- TFF - Trottier Family Foundation

- ALCI - Antarctic Logistics Centre International

We've completed our 2 weeks of quarantine here in Cape Town, the final Covid-19 PCR test was negative, and the weather at the Novo ice-runway is forecast to be suitable for landing the IL-76TD-90VD aircraft that will take us to Antarctica. We depart Cape Town tomorrow at 0900 local, and will arrive at the Novo ice-runway at approximately 1230 (UTC). Time to get busy, back in a couple of months!

I am looking forward to having a mix of human and robotic capabilities for our work underwater again!

Keith Cowing: These updates in 1996 and 1997 were done directly by Dale Andersen while in Antarctica to a webserver in Keith Cowing's condo in Reston, Virginia. As best we can tell this was one of the earliest - if not the first - website to be maintained from Antarctica.

