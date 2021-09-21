Working With Tardigrades On The International Space Station

Thomas Pesquet: It's time for lunch, water bears! I took my turn feeding the tardigrades. Fun fact: they have a two-week reproduction cycle, so we are now hosting three generations of them! A whole family tree of space-borne tardigrades!

C'est l'heure de nourrir les oursons d'eau ! On nourrit nos tardigrades chacun notre tour. Ils ont un cycle de reproduction très rapide (à peine 2 semaines !) donc on en héberge déjà plusieurs générations. Un arbre généalogique entier de tardigrades de l'espace !

Credits: ESA/NASA-T. Pesquet larger image

Astrobiology



