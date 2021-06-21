The Occurrence-weighted Median Planets Discovered by Transit Surveys Orbiting Solar-type Stars and Their Implications for Planet Formation and Evolution

Inferred masses and radii for planets with masses consistent with Mp ≤ 20 M⊕ at the 3-σ level orbiting solar-type stars listed in Table 1. Each ellipse is centered on a planet’s inferred mass and radius and represents the 1-σ uncertainty in the mass and radius of the planet assuming no covariance between mass and radius inferences. We plot masses inferred by the Doppler effect in blue, by transit-timing variations (TTVs) in green, and by joint Doppler/TTV analyses in black.

Since planet occurrence and primordial atmospheric retention probability increase with period, the occurrence-weighted median planets discovered by transit surveys may bear little resemblance to the low-occurrence, short-period planets sculpted by atmospheric escape ordinarily used to calibrate mass--radius relations and planet formation models.

An occurrence-weighted mass--radius relation for the low-mass planets discovered so far by transit surveys orbiting solar-type stars requires both occurrence-weighted median Earth-mass and Neptune-mass planets to have a few percent of their masses in hydrogen/helium (H/He) atmospheres. Unlike the Earth that finished forming long after the protosolar nebula was dissipated, these occurrence-weighted median Earth-mass planets must have formed early in their systems' histories. The existence of significant H/He atmospheres around Earth-mass planets confirms an important prediction of the core-accretion model of planet formation.

It also implies core masses Mc in the range 2 M⊕≲Mc≲8 M⊕ that can retain their primordial atmospheres. If atmospheric escape is driven by photoevaporation due to extreme ultraviolet (EUV) flux, then our observation requires a reduction in the fraction of incident EUV flux converted into work usually assumed in photoevaporation models. If atmospheric escape is core driven, then the occurrence-weighted median Earth-mass planets must have large Bond albedos.

In contrast to Uranus and Neptune that have at least 10% of their masses in H/He atmospheres, these occurrence-weighted median Neptune-mass planets are H/He poor. The implication is that they experienced collisions or formed in much shorter-lived and/or hotter parts of their parent protoplanetary disks than Uranus and Neptune's formation location in the protosolar nebula.

Kevin C. Schlaufman, Noah D. Halpern

Comments: 23 pages, 7 figures, and 1 table in aastex631 format; accepted for publication in ApJ

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)

Cite as: arXiv:2106.09725 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2106.09725v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Kevin Schlaufman

[v1] Thu, 17 Jun 2021 18:00:00 UTC (7,367 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2106.09725

Astrobiology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.