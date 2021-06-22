Discovery Of Interstellar Glycine In The Hot Molecular Core G10.47+0.03

Suggested possible chamical pathways to the formation of interstellar glycine in hot molecular core G10.47+0.03. In reaction, the “lq” represents the hydrolysis process to formation of NH2CH2COOH from NH2CH2CN.

Amino acids are the essential keys in chemistry that contribute to the study of the formation of life. The complex organic molecule glycine (NH2CH2COOH) is the simplest amino acid that has been investigated in the interstellar medium for a long period to search for a potential connection between the Universe and the origin of life.

Several attempts have failed to search for glycine in the last forty years, which made the researcher look for some glycine precursor in the interstellar medium as an alternative approach. We report the successful detection of the rotational emission lines of interstellar glycine with confirmer I and II in the hot molecular core G10.47+0.03 between the frequency range of ν = 158.6−160.4 GHz with Atacama Large Millimeter/Submillimeter Array (ALMA) observation.

In hot molecular core G10.47+0.03, the fractional abundance of glycine is found between the range of (4.01−4.61)×10−10 which refers to the "medium warm-up" case. The detection of glycine in the interstellar medium is very complicated but many theoretical and laboratory studies indicated the possibilities of the presence of glycine and its precursors in hot molecular cores. We also detected the emission lines of complex organic molecules CHOCHOHCH2OH, 13CH2OHCHO, CHD(OH)CHO, CH2OH13CHO, cis-CH2OHCHO, G′Gg′-CH2(OH)CH(OH)CH2OH, and CH2DOH in the hot molecular core G10.47+0.03.

Arijit Manna, Sabyasachi Pal, Soumyadip Banerjee

Comments: Comments are welcome

Subjects: Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA); Biological Physics (physics.bio-ph)

Cite as: arXiv:2106.11800 [astro-ph.GA] (or arXiv:2106.11800v1 [astro-ph.GA] for this version)

Submission history

From: Sabyasachi Pal Dr.

[v1] Tue, 22 Jun 2021 14:13:41 UTC (2,222 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2106.11800

Astrobiology, Astrochemistry,



