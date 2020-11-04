Astrobiology Science Conference (AbSciCon) Postponed to 2022

Due to unfavorable launch conditions, AbSciCon 2021 is scrubbed but is A GO for 2022. The Astrobiology Science Conference (AbSciCon) brings the astrobiology community together every two years to share research, collaborate, and plan for the future. The conference will now be held 15-20 May 2022 and will remain in Atlanta, GA, USA, at the Hilton Atlanta.

NASA and the American Geophysical Union decided to move the 2021 conference to these new dates to facilitate a robust gathering of scientists in Atlanta and in an online capacity. Origins and Exploration: From Stars to Cells is the theme.

If you submitted a session proposal, it will be saved for the 2022 meeting. You will have the opportunity to update your session proposal in 2021, if needed.

For more information, visit the AbSciCon website at:

https://www.agu.org/abscicon

