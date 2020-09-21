Transfer of Life Between Earth and Venus with Planet-Grazing Asteroids

Recently, phosphine was discovered in the atmosphere of Venus as a potential biosignature.



This raises the question: if Venusian life exists, could it be related to terrestrial life? Based on the known rate of meteoroid impacts on Earth, we show that at least ∼6×105 asteroids have grazed Earth's atmosphere without being significantly heated and later impacted Venus, and a similar number have grazed Venus's atmosphere and later impacted the Earth, both within a period of ∼105 years during which microbes could survive in space.

Although the abundance of terrestrial life in the upper atmosphere is unknown, these planet-grazing shepherds could have potentially been capable of transferring microbial life between the atmospheres of Earth and Venus. As a result, the origin of possible Venusian life may be fundamentally indistinguishable from that of terrestrial life.

Amir Siraj, Abraham Loeb

Comments: 3 pages, 1 figure; submitted for publication

Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)

Cite as: arXiv:2009.09512 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2009.09512v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)

Submission history

From: Amir Siraj

[v1] Sun, 20 Sep 2020 20:00:12 UTC (90 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2009.09512

Astrobiology, Panspermia,



