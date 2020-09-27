Hypothesis Perspectives: Might Active Volcanisms Today Contribute To The Presence Of Phosphine In Venus's Atmosphere?

  • Press Release - Source: astro-ph.EP
  • Posted September 27, 2020 9:24 PM
  • Comments

©WIkipedia

Phosphine

We propose an abiotic geological mechanism that accounts for the abundance of phosphine detected by Greaves et al., 2020.

We hypothesize that trace amounts of phosphides formed in the mantle would be brought to the surface by volcanism, and then subsequently ejected into the atmosphere, where they could react with water or sulfuric acid to form phosphine. To investigate the plausibility of this hypothesis, we carry out an order of magnitude calculation. We suggest that active volcanism today could produce a rate comparable to that required to produce the phosphide-source of the phosphine. Our hypothesis requires that Venus be currently experiencing a high rate of basaltic volcanism, one that is consistent with spacecraft observations and laboratory experiments.

Ngoc Truong, Jonathan I. Lunine
Comments: Submitted to Astrobiology journal on Sep 21, 2020
Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP)
Cite as: arXiv:2009.11904 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2009.11904v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version)
Submission history
From: Ngoc Truong
[v1] Thu, 24 Sep 2020 18:58:09 UTC (300 KB)
https://arxiv.org/abs/2009.11904
Astrobiology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.


TAGS: Phosphine, Venus

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: astro-ph.EP Press Release

  • submit to reddit







.
Battelle Research and Infrastructure.
Von Braun Symposium 2020.
Support SpaceRef, NASA Watch and the Astrobiology Web on Patreon.

Advertise on SpaceRef




Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter