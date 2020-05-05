Petroleum, Coal And Other Organics In Space

The petroleum and coal models of the unidentified infrared emissions (UIE), sometimes referred also as unidentified infrared bands (UIBs) has been reviewed mainly based on the work of the authors with the inclusion of unpublished results.

It is shown that the petroleum and coal model of the UIE converges and merges quite well with the MAON (Mixed Aromatic Aliphatic Organic Nanoparticles) model of the UIE. It is shown that the thermal treatment of various substrates like PAHs, alkylated PAHs but also mixed aliphatic/olefinic substrates leads invariable to carbonaceous materials matching the infrared spectrum of anthracite coal or certain petroleum fractions. Thus, the experimental thermal processing (which under space conditions could be equivalent to the expected processing by shock waves or high energy radiation) of mixed aromatic/aliphatic organic matter can be used to match also the UIE evolution.

Another way to simulate the thermal/radiation processing of organic matter in space, can be achieved through the carbon arc. Simple substrates processed in this way produce carbon soot and a plethora of organic molecules. Fullerenes are found in space both through mid-infrared and optical spectroscopy and it is very likely that other complex related species such as endohedral fullerenes (i.e. fullerenes with a metal, heteroatom or molecules inside the cage) may be formed in space.

After all, their formation requires the same conditions as those needed for fullerene formation provided that also a metal vapour (e.g. interstellar/circumstellar gas) is available. The last part of this review is thus dedicated to the recent results on the study and characterization of an endohedral C60 derivative containing lithium inside the cage.

F. Cataldo, D. A. Garcia-Hernandez, A. Manchado

Comments: Invited review article accepted for a special issue of Astrophys. Space Sci. devoted to "Unexplained Spectral Phenomena in the ISM" (manuscript number: ASTR-D-20-00110R2) (23 pages, 4 figures, 2 schemes, and 2 tables)

Subjects: Astrophysics of Galaxies (astro-ph.GA); Solar and Stellar Astrophysics (astro-ph.SR); Space Physics (physics.space-ph)

Cite as: arXiv:2005.01162 [astro-ph.GA] (or arXiv:2005.01162v1 [astro-ph.GA] for this version)

Submission history

From: Domingo Anibal Garcia-Hernandez Dr.

[v1] Sun, 3 May 2020 18:45:18 UTC (1,033 KB)

https://arxiv.org/abs/2005.01162

Astrobiology

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.