NASA Astrobiology Request for Information: Early Cells to Multicellularity

  • Press Release - Source: NASA
  • Posted March 10, 2020 1:56 PM
  • Comments

©NASA

Early Earth

The NASA Science Mission Directorate is soliciting community feedback and recommendations on the structure and science goals of the NASA Astrobiology Program's Research Coordination Network (RCN) focused on "Early Cells to Multicellularity" (ECM) research. Responses to this Request for Information (RFI) will be used by NASA to further inform planning and development of the ECM RCN and to ensure that this RCN is scoped to advance the big science questions in this research area.

Solicitation Number: NNH20ZDA005L
Release Date: March 10, 2020
Response Date: April 9, 2020

The full text of the RFI and response instructions can be found here

Responses must be submitted electronically using the NSPIRES website. This RFI is broadly open to responses from all U.S. and non-U.S. entities, with U.S. industry, universities, non-profit organizations, NASA centers, and other U.S. government agencies particularly encouraged to submit.

Questions concerning this RFI may be sent to:
Rebecca McCauley Rench, Program Scientist, Planetary Science Division
Email: becky.mccauley@nasa.gov, (subject line to read "Astrobiology RCN RFI").

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.


TAGS: Astrobiology

FILED UNDER:

SOURCE: NASA Press Release

  • submit to reddit







Military Space Situational Awareness – April 29-30 2020, London, UK
Military PNT Conference – May 18 - 29 2020, London, UK
Humans to Mars Summit 2020
Small Satellites Conference 2020

Advertise on SpaceRef




Calendar

Events
Launches
Your Event

Recent Articles

Subscribe

Masthead

Tip your editors
tips@spaceref.com

Senior Editor & Chief Architect:
Marc Boucher
Email | Twitter

Editor-in-Chief:
Keith Cowing
Email | Twitter