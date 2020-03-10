NASA Astrobiology Request for Information: Early Cells to Multicellularity

The NASA Science Mission Directorate is soliciting community feedback and recommendations on the structure and science goals of the NASA Astrobiology Program's Research Coordination Network (RCN) focused on "Early Cells to Multicellularity" (ECM) research. Responses to this Request for Information (RFI) will be used by NASA to further inform planning and development of the ECM RCN and to ensure that this RCN is scoped to advance the big science questions in this research area.

Solicitation Number: NNH20ZDA005L

Release Date: March 10, 2020

Response Date: April 9, 2020

The full text of the RFI and response instructions can be found here



Responses must be submitted electronically using the NSPIRES website. This RFI is broadly open to responses from all U.S. and non-U.S. entities, with U.S. industry, universities, non-profit organizations, NASA centers, and other U.S. government agencies particularly encouraged to submit.



Questions concerning this RFI may be sent to:

Rebecca McCauley Rench, Program Scientist, Planetary Science Division

Email: becky.mccauley@nasa.gov, (subject line to read "Astrobiology RCN RFI").

Please follow Astrobiology on Twitter.